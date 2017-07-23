Honda HR-V Black Edition launched in UK
23 July 2017 18:15:41
|Tweet
Honda tries to increase the appeal of its second SUV in the range, the compact HR-V. Launched in the UK and Europe in summer 2015, the HR-V marked Honda’s return to the compact crossover SUV sector, a sector which the marque invented with the introduction of the original HR-V in 1999.
To attract the UK clients, Honda is offering a Black Edition treatment, coming back on the succes of the CR-V Black Edition. Upgrades on the standard SE include black running boards, skid plates front grille and mirror caps, and 18 inch alloys, while inside owners get some nice touches including special edition leather and carpets.
Arriving on dealer forecourts this month, the entry level model 1.5 i-VTEC manual comes in at £25,000, an automatic CVT version at £26,210, and the manual diesel at just £26,820.
Together with the launch of the new HR-V BlacK Edition, Honda is offering also some upgrades for the already available VCR-V Black Edition.
The CR-V Black Edition is available in 4WD with a choice of petrol or diesel and manual or automatic, with an OTR price of £31,000 for the manual 2.0 i-VTEC, and £34,300 for the automatic 1.6 i-DTEC. Exterior features include black running boards, tailgate spoiler, front grille and skid plates and 19 inch black alloys.
Inside the full leather interior features contrasting stitching with an embossed Black Edition logo on the front and rear seats, with the door panels and arm rests also finished in black leather. The interior is finished off with carpet mats complete with the Black Edition logo.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Honda HR-V Black Edition launched in UK
Volvo sales rise in first half of 2016
Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic 110 dCi Hybrid Assist available in UK
-
Audi, the first German brand to race in Formula E
Lamborghini Huracan conquered the Transfagarasan Highway
2018 BMW i3 version could have a 60 percent increase of range
Related Specs
1995 Honda Argento Viva CocneptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 141.7 kw / 190.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 237.0 nm / 174.8 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
2006 Honda Civic SiEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
2002 Honda Civic Si ConceptEngine: All Alumunum, Inline-4, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhpN/A
2006 Honda Civic Si Sport ConceptEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
2007 Honda Civic Type-REngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...