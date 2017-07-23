Honda HR-V Black Edition launched in UK

Honda tries to increase the appeal of its second SUV in the range, the compact HR-V. Launched in the UK and Europe in summer 2015, the HR-V marked Honda’s return to the compact crossover SUV sector, a sector which the marque invented with the introduction of the original HR-V in 1999.





To attract the UK clients, Honda is offering a Black Edition treatment, coming back on the succes of the CR-V Black Edition. Upgrades on the standard SE include black running boards, skid plates front grille and mirror caps, and 18 inch alloys, while inside owners get some nice touches including special edition leather and carpets.





Arriving on dealer forecourts this month, the entry level model 1.5 i-VTEC manual comes in at £25,000, an automatic CVT version at £26,210, and the manual diesel at just £26,820.





Together with the launch of the new HR-V BlacK Edition, Honda is offering also some upgrades for the already available VCR-V Black Edition.





The CR-V Black Edition is available in 4WD with a choice of petrol or diesel and manual or automatic, with an OTR price of £31,000 for the manual 2.0 i-VTEC, and £34,300 for the automatic 1.6 i-DTEC. Exterior features include black running boards, tailgate spoiler, front grille and skid plates and 19 inch black alloys.





Inside the full leather interior features contrasting stitching with an embossed Black Edition logo on the front and rear seats, with the door panels and arm rests also finished in black leather. The interior is finished off with carpet mats complete with the Black Edition logo.









