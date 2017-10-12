Honda CR-V S Plus special edition available in UK
12 October 2017
Honda tries to improve the appeal of its current CR-V on the UK market and launches a special edition.
Expected to arrive in dealer showrooms from the start of November, the S Plus special edition will offer customers additional features and styling for less.
On top of the standard features, the S Plus has new exterior features: body coloured front and rear aero bumpers, tailgate spoiler and stylish running boards, giving the S Plus a sporty look.
Based on the S Navi grade, the new S Plus model includes the following as standard; climate control dual auto A/C, cruise control, Bluetooth hands free telephone (HFT) system, reversing camera, city brake active system and HONDA Connect in-car audio and information system with Garmin navigation. The S Plus is available in both 2.0 petrol and 1.6 diesel engine in two wheel drive and manual transmission.
Available in White Orchid Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, Polished Metal Metallic and Passion Red Pearl, the S Plus petrol model will be priced at £23,500, with the diesel model priced at £24,500. Both of the stated prices include a saving offer of £3,000.
Dave Hodgetts, managing director of Honda UK commented; “This special edition CR-V is a fantastic addition to the world’s bestselling SUV line up, and will make for a great ending to 2017 for Honda in the UK. The S Plus provides customers with approximately £1,500 of features for free.
