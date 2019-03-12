Home » News » Honda » Honda CR-V awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

Honda CR-V awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

12 March 2019 18:16:38

Honda managed to score a very good result in latest EuroNCAP session with the current generation CR-V. The biggest SUV on the European market has been awarded the maximum five-star rating.

The CR-V boasts a unique body structure giving class-leading rigidity and stiffness, and a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies.

Utilising an ‘All Directions Collision Safety’ concept, the platform design incorporates Honda’s exclusive next-generation ACE™ (Advanced Compatibility Engineering) body structure. This employs a network of connected structural elements to distribute collision energy more evenly, helping to reduce the forces transferred to the passenger cell in the event of an impact, giving superior front, side and rear crash-worthiness.
The passive safety features on the all-new CR-V are complemented by the Honda Sensing suite of active safety and driver assist technologies. Honda Sensing is among the most comprehensive suites of safety technologies in its class. It uses a combination of radar and camera information, plus a host of high-tech sensors to warn and assist the driver in potentially dangerous scenarios.

The new Honda CR-V joins the rest of the Honda range tested by Euro NCAP, The Jazz, HR-V and Civic in being awarded the maximum five-star score by Euro NCAP.




