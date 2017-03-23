Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Honda Clarity Electric to debut in New York

Honda has important plans for this year New York Auto Show. the Japanese manufacturer will start its fuel-cell offensive with the world debut of the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Honda Clarity Electric.





The two all-new, electrified Honda vehicles will make Clarity the first vehicle series to offer customers an expanded array of electrified vehicle choices with fuel cell, battery electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains.





The Clarity series is at the vanguard of Honda's commitment to address society's energy and environmental concerns as the company expects significant growth in sales of electrified vehicles. Honda has announced its intention to make two-thirds of its global auto sales from electrified vehicles by 2030.





The official teaser sketch of the Clarity series released today includes the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Electric flanking the currently available Clarity Fuel Cell.





As the next progression of Honda's dynamic styling for electrified products, each Clarity variant has a low, wide aerodynamic body with unique design elements.





The Clarity series also features advanced technologies, including Display Audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and standard Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies.





The Clarity Electric will be the first affordable, midsize, five-passenger battery electric vehicle (BEV). The third vehicle in the Clarity series, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, will launch in all 50 states and will be the volume leader in the series, combining an all-electric driving range rating in excess of 40 miles with a gasoline-hybrid extended range mode.













Tags: honda, honda clarity plug-in hybrid, honda clarity electric, honda clarity fuel cell

