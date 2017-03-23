Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Honda Clarity Electric to debut in New York
23 March 2017 15:07:52
Honda has important plans for this year New York Auto Show. the Japanese manufacturer will start its fuel-cell offensive with the world debut of the Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Honda Clarity Electric.
The two all-new, electrified Honda vehicles will make Clarity the first vehicle series to offer customers an expanded array of electrified vehicle choices with fuel cell, battery electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
The Clarity series is at the vanguard of Honda's commitment to address society's energy and environmental concerns as the company expects significant growth in sales of electrified vehicles. Honda has announced its intention to make two-thirds of its global auto sales from electrified vehicles by 2030.
The official teaser sketch of the Clarity series released today includes the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Electric flanking the currently available Clarity Fuel Cell.
As the next progression of Honda's dynamic styling for electrified products, each Clarity variant has a low, wide aerodynamic body with unique design elements.
The Clarity series also features advanced technologies, including Display Audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and standard Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies.
The Clarity Electric will be the first affordable, midsize, five-passenger battery electric vehicle (BEV). The third vehicle in the Clarity series, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid, will launch in all 50 states and will be the volume leader in the series, combining an all-electric driving range rating in excess of 40 miles with a gasoline-hybrid extended range mode.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...
