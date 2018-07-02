Home » News » Honda » Honda Civic Type R is the fastest FWD car around the Silverstone

Honda Civic Type R is the fastest FWD car around the Silverstone

2 July 2018 16:05:12

A few months ago, Honda has begun the "2018 Type R Challenge". During this programme, the Japanese car manufacturer will put the new generation Honda Civic Type R to five European tracks in order to crack the all-time record for FWD with no modifications.

In May, the new Civic Type R managed to smash the Magny Cours lap time while two weeke ago, the same car did the same at Spa-Francorchamps.

Now, the Japanese car manufacturer is proudly announcing that the new Civic Type R beat the old record for FWD cars at Silverstone in the UK. Behind the wheel of the Japanese hot hatch was Matt Neal a BTCC (British Touring Car Championship) legend. The new time set by Civic Type R was 2 minutes and 31.320 seconds. The new Japanese hot hatch beat the previous time which was held by the last-generation Type R. 

 "Where I found the real advantage of the Type R was in the high-speed corners – the stability which is a combination of the aero and the new advanced suspension system. Into corners like Copse and Stowe at the end of the Hangar straight, you can carry big entry speed with supreme confidence", said Matt Neal. 

