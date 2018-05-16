Home » News » Honda » Honda Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel-drive model on Magny Cours

Honda Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel-drive model on Magny Cours

16 May 2018 12:53:12

Two year ago, Honda has decided to put the old Civic Type R on some famous European racetracks. This year, the Japanese car manufacturer has decided to do the same thing with the new generation Civic.

The first racetrack which was laped by the new Civic Type R is the famous Magny-Cours. With FIA World Touring Car Cup driver Esteban Guerrieri behind the wheel, the Japanese hot hatch lapped the French circuit in 2 minutes and 1.51 seconds. 

According to Honda, the car used to lap the Magny-Cours was a production-spec unit with road-legal tires. Under the hood, the car has a 2.0 liter engine with 316 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. 

Here are the next famous European race tracks that will be hit by Honda Civic Type R: Estoril in Portugal, Hungaroring in Hungary, Silverstone in England, and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. 

