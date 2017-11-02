Honda Civic Type R crate engine available in US

Difficult to choose a perfect gift for a petrolhead? Honda has came up with a solution announcing that the ivic Type R's 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine – the motor that makes Type R the fastest front-wheel-drive production automobile in the world and the most powerful Honda ever sold in America – is now available as a crate engine for purchase through Honda Performance Development's (HPD) Honda Racing Line program.





The 306-horsepower (SAE net) K20C1 engine that powers the new Civic Type R will now be available to U.S. grassroots and professional racers for verified, closed-course racing applications through the HPD Honda Racing Line program.





As the most powerful Honda automobile production engine made in America, the Civic Type R's 2.0-liter DOHC direct-injected i-VTEC Turbo powerplant produces 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and a peak 295 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm.





The Honda Racing Line program, which has offered racing performance parts to Honda racers for many years, will sell the K20C1 turbocharged crate engine to racing enthusiasts in the U.S. for $6,519.87.









