Honda Civic Type R crate engine available in US
2 November 2017 05:07:21
|Tweet
Difficult to choose a perfect gift for a petrolhead? Honda has came up with a solution announcing that the ivic Type R's 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine – the motor that makes Type R the fastest front-wheel-drive production automobile in the world and the most powerful Honda ever sold in America – is now available as a crate engine for purchase through Honda Performance Development's (HPD) Honda Racing Line program.
The 306-horsepower (SAE net) K20C1 engine that powers the new Civic Type R will now be available to U.S. grassroots and professional racers for verified, closed-course racing applications through the HPD Honda Racing Line program.
As the most powerful Honda automobile production engine made in America, the Civic Type R's 2.0-liter DOHC direct-injected i-VTEC Turbo powerplant produces 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and a peak 295 lb-ft of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm.
The Honda Racing Line program, which has offered racing performance parts to Honda racers for many years, will sell the K20C1 turbocharged crate engine to racing enthusiasts in the U.S. for $6,519.87.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race edition announced
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
-
Toyota celebrates 60 years on the US market
Volvo to fight against ocean plastics during Volvo Ocean Race
Robutt is testing Ford Fiesta seats
Related Specs
2007 Honda Civic Type-REngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
2006 Honda Civic Type-R ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A
2001 Honda Integra Type REngine: Inline-4, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs
2006 Honda Civic Si Sport ConceptEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
2002 Honda Accord ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...