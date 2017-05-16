Home » News » Honda » Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan prices announced

Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan prices announced

16 May 2017 16:38:01

Honda is expanding the current range of the Civic Coupe and Sedan with the introduction of the Si version, available only on the US market. The special edition is powered by a 1.5-liter, direct-injected and turbocharged DOHC in-line 4-cylinder engine with dual variable cam timing (dual VTC). 

Mated to a short-throw, 6-speed manual transmission, the powertrain provides 205 horsepower at 1,300 rpm lower in the rev range (5,700 vs. 7,000 rpm) and peak torque of 192 lb-ft3 (+18 lb-ft) produced 2,300 rpm earlier (2,100 vs. 4,400 rpm) and sustained over 70 percent of the engine’s rev range.

The 2017 Civic Si Coupe and Sedan are significantly lighter than the previous generation models: Civic Si Sedan curb weight, at 2,906 pounds, is down 96 pounds from the previous model, while the Si Coupe, at 2,889 pounds, is 113 pounds lighter than before. 

Both models feature a more rigid body and upgraded chassis components, including a dual-pinion adaptive electric power steering system with variable ratios, sport-tuned suspension featuring a two-mode adaptive damper system, a helical limited-slip differential, larger 12.3-inch front brake rotors (+0.5 inches) and wider 235/40 R18 tires with an available summer tire option. 
In addition to adaptive dampers, suspension upgrades include stiffer spring rates, more rigid stabilizer bars (+30 percent front, +60 percent rear), solid front and rear compliance bushings, and ultra-rigid front upper control arms shared with the track-ready Civic Type R. 

Wheel track for the new Si Sedan and Coupe has increased 1.2 inches at the front and 0.3 inches at the rear, offering improved stability, a lower center of gravity and improved cornering performance.

The Civic Si Coupe and Sedan offer two dynamic driving modes: Normal and Sport. The default Normal Mode offers more comfort-oriented dynamics while the Sport Mode adjusts the suspension damping characteristics plus steering and throttle response for a more direct driving experience.

The all-new 2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe and Civic Si Sedan will go on sale at Honda dealerships with a price starting at $23,900 for either the Si Coupe or Si Sedan. 


