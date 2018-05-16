Honda Civic Saloon to be introduced in UK
16 May 2018 06:05:05
|Tweet
Honda offered the Civic sedan only on some European markets, especially on those where the four-door cars meet the pricing preferences of medium clients. Now, Honda is also offering the new Civic to its UK clients. Compared to its hatchback sibling, the sedan is built in Turkey. The saloon will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains and will be in dealer forecourts from August.
The petrol version will be the 1.0 i-VTEC available on the Civic hatchback since launch and comes with either the CVT or manual transmission. The 1.6 i-DTEC diesel powertrain was launched earlier this year in the hatchback and will be available with the same manual transmission or a new nine-speed automatic.
Wider, longer, and lower than any of its predecessors, the all-new Civic saloon has a short front overhang and taut lines that reference the strong aerodynamic efficiency.
Similar to the hatchback, the new wider, longer platform results in more interior space. The interior features a simple layout and exceptional refinement. The seating position is again lower to give the driver a greater feeling of connection with the car, and the new saloon combines unrivalled passenger and luggage space with versatile, practical usability.
Building on the 40-year heritage of the Civic name, and similar to the hatchback, the four door saloon has been engineered from the ground up and represents a significant step forward for Honda in the C-segment, benefiting from the largest single model global development programme in the company’s history.
Details on pricing, specification, grades and fuel efficiency will be announced closer to launch.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now available in a Night Edition version
Audi Q8 - another teaser with the German SUV
Honda Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel-drive model on Magny Cours
-
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class is now produced in Hungary
Brabus has a special package for Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Related Specs
1995 Honda Argento Viva CocneptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 141.7 kw / 190.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 237.0 nm / 174.8 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
2006 Honda Civic SiEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
2002 Honda Civic Si ConceptEngine: All Alumunum, Inline-4, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhpN/A
2006 Honda Civic Si Sport ConceptEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
2007 Honda Civic Type-REngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Market News
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Gadgets
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...