Honda Civic Saloon to be introduced in UK

Honda offered the Civic sedan only on some European markets, especially on those where the four-door cars meet the pricing preferences of medium clients. Now, Honda is also offering the new Civic to its UK clients. Compared to its hatchback sibling, the sedan is built in Turkey. The saloon will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains and will be in dealer forecourts from August.





The petrol version will be the 1.0 i-VTEC available on the Civic hatchback since launch and comes with either the CVT or manual transmission. The 1.6 i-DTEC diesel powertrain was launched earlier this year in the hatchback and will be available with the same manual transmission or a new nine-speed automatic.





Wider, longer, and lower than any of its predecessors, the all-new Civic saloon has a short front overhang and taut lines that reference the strong aerodynamic efficiency.





Similar to the hatchback, the new wider, longer platform results in more interior space. The interior features a simple layout and exceptional refinement. The seating position is again lower to give the driver a greater feeling of connection with the car, and the new saloon combines unrivalled passenger and luggage space with versatile, practical usability.





Building on the 40-year heritage of the Civic name, and similar to the hatchback, the four door saloon has been engineered from the ground up and represents a significant step forward for Honda in the C-segment, benefiting from the largest single model global development programme in the company’s history.





Details on pricing, specification, grades and fuel efficiency will be announced closer to launch.









