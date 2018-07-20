Honda Civic four door UK pricing announced
20 July 2018 15:44:03
|Tweet
Already on sale on some European markets, the new Honda Civic four-door saloon is now available also in the UK, the country where the five door version is built.
Set to hit retail forecourts next month, the entry-level SE petrol model with manual transmission will start from £19,395 rising to £27,120 for a top-spec EX diesel automatic.
Starting from just 91g/km CO2 for the 1.6 i-DTEC manual, which will deliver up to 83.1mpg, the diesel automatic will deliver up to 68.9mpg and emits 108g/km CO2.
The petrol version comes with 107g/km CO2 for the CVT while the manual petrol emits just 110g/km CO2, making the Civic four door one of the cleanest saloons in its class. The petrol version is equally efficient, delivering up to 58.9mpg for the manual and 60.1mpg for the CVT.
Trim levels will mirror those of the existing hatchback model with SE, SR and EX trims available. Entry level grade SE comes with Honda SENSING suite of safety features, collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. The petrol CVT and diesel automatic both come with low speed following.
SR grade adds rain sensing auto wipers, dual climate control air conditioning, parking sensors and Honda CONNECT (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and a rear parking camera. The EX trim further includes leather seats, smart entry and start, LED headlights with washers, LED fog lights, wireless phone charging and heated rear seats.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Honda Civic SiEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
2002 Honda Civic Si ConceptEngine: All Alumunum, Inline-4, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhpN/A
2006 Honda Civic Si Sport ConceptEngine: Aluminum-Alloy Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 188.46 nm / 139 ft lbs @ 6200 rpm
2007 Honda Civic Type-REngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 8000 rpmN/A
2006 Honda Civic Type-R ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Bugatti Chiron Divo announced
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Here is the Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC doing some fast stuff in off-road
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...