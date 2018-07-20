Honda Civic four door UK pricing announced

Already on sale on some European markets, the new Honda Civic four-door saloon is now available also in the UK, the country where the five door version is built.





Set to hit retail forecourts next month, the entry-level SE petrol model with manual transmission will start from £19,395 rising to £27,120 for a top-spec EX diesel automatic.





Starting from just 91g/km CO2 for the 1.6 i-DTEC manual, which will deliver up to 83.1mpg, the diesel automatic will deliver up to 68.9mpg and emits 108g/km CO2.





The petrol version comes with 107g/km CO2 for the CVT while the manual petrol emits just 110g/km CO2, making the Civic four door one of the cleanest saloons in its class. The petrol version is equally efficient, delivering up to 58.9mpg for the manual and 60.1mpg for the CVT.





Trim levels will mirror those of the existing hatchback model with SE, SR and EX trims available. Entry level grade SE comes with Honda SENSING suite of safety features, collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. The petrol CVT and diesel automatic both come with low speed following.





SR grade adds rain sensing auto wipers, dual climate control air conditioning, parking sensors and Honda CONNECT (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and a rear parking camera. The EX trim further includes leather seats, smart entry and start, LED headlights with washers, LED fog lights, wireless phone charging and heated rear seats.









Tags: honda, honda civic, honda civic uk pricing, honda civic four door

Posted in Honda, New Vehicles