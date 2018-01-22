Honda Civic and Jazz fuel economy announced
22 January 2018 11:31:04
Dieselgate left Europe with questions regarding the real fuel consumption of current cars on sale. To make everyone happy and safe, Honda has confirmed official fuel economy and CO2 emissions for two new 2018 models, including the upgraded Civic 1.6-litre i-DTEC, which offers fuel economy of up to 3.5 l/100km (80.7 mpg) on the NEDC test.
The revisions to the 120 PS 1.6 i-DTEC diesel engine for the all-new Honda Civic range endow it with an outstanding combination of performance and efficiency. The improvements reduce cylinder friction, improve the efficiency of NOx conversion.
Under the combined cycle of the revised NEDC test, the new Civic 1.6 i-DTEC has achieved low CO2 emissions of 93g/km, with official average fuel economy of 3.5 l/100km (80.7 mpg) recorded for all grades.
The other new model tested is the 2018 Honda Jazz, which has a fresh look and the addition of a 130 PS 1.5 i-VTEC petrol engine.
The new petrol engine combines high output with low fuel consumption, and complies with stringent Euro 6 emissions standards. It achieves fuel economy of 5.4 l/100km (52.3 mpg) and CO2 emissions from 124g/km with the optional CVT automatic transmission. The CVT system itself has been revised to deliver a more linear and refined response under acceleration.
Other revisions to the Jazz supermini include an update to the exterior styling, incorporating the Honda family ‘Solid Wing Face’ headlight signature and grille. The 1.5 i-VTEC petrol engine is offered as part of a new Dynamic grade for the Jazz, which adds a thinner front splitter beneath the lower grille, and a triple-strake diffuser to the rear bumper – both finished with a sporty red accent line.
European order books for the new Civic diesel will be open this month, with the first demonstrator models arriving in dealers from early February. The new Honda Jazz is available to order now, with the first customer deliveries expected early this year.
