Honda Accord 2.0T VTEC engine available in US
24 November 2017 18:19:31
Recently launched as a world premiere, the new generation Honda Accord plans to extend its engine range with a new addition, To provide a more fun and intensive experience behind the wheel, the new Accord gets even more powerful and engaging with the launch of the Accord 2.0T.
Powered by a new 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine offering the highest torque output ever for Accord. The Accord 2.0T goes on sale on Nov. 20 with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $30,310 (excluding $890 destination and handling) for the Accord 2.0T Sport, available with either a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission or a short-throw 6-speed manual.
The more powerful Accord 2.0T arrives virtually one month after the Oct. 18 launch of the new 2018 Accord 1.5T. Early next year, the pair will be joined by the Accord Hybrid, featuring the 3rd generation of Honda's innovative two-motor hybrid technology.
The new 2.0L VTEC Turbo shares its fundamental engine design with the 306-horsepower engine found in the 2017 Civic Type R. Compared to the Type R engine, the Accord utilizes a smaller, low-inertia turbocharger for improved low-end response.
New standard or available features on the 2018 Honda Accord 2.0T include wireless device charging, segment-first auto Bluetooth phone pairing with Near Field Communication sensor technology, a 6-inch head-up display, customizable digital driver's meter, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat, and the next generation of HondaLink Assist connected-car technology.
An available new 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface with sharper graphics and more user-friendly features including hard buttons for frequently used functions and both volume and tuning/list-scrolling knobs, takes center stage in Accord's all-new interior.
