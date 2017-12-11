High demand for Porsche Panamera hybrid versions

Porsche just launched the new generation Cayenne, but the brand already enjoys fantastic sales i 2017. And Panamera is part of this success.





Around 60 per cent of all new Panamera models that have been delivered in Europe were equipped with a hybrid drive. The new Panamera plug-in hybrid models were launched on the European market in June 2017.





In some countries, the proportion of hybrid vehicles is even higher. In France, for example, the figure is 70 per cent, in Austria it is over 80 per cent and in Belgium it is even over 90 per cent. When it comes to incoming orders, the Scandinavian countries are showing their high affinity for electromobility: in Norway, 90 per cent of all Panamera customers order a hybrid model, while in Finland the figure is 85 per cent.





The Panamera model with a plug-in hybrid drive has a purely electric range of up to 50 kilometres. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid flagship model represents the perfect combination of exceptional performance and maximum efficiency, with a four-litre V8 engine and an electric motor generating a system power of 680 hp.





Preparations are underway in Zuffenhausen for the production of Porsche’s first purely battery-powered sports car. The vehicle will have a range of 500 kilometres and will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds. Using fast charging, it will be possible to charge its battery by 80 per cent in just 15 minutes.









