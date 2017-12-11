High demand for Porsche Panamera hybrid versions
11 December 2017 16:33:43
|Tweet
Porsche just launched the new generation Cayenne, but the brand already enjoys fantastic sales i 2017. And Panamera is part of this success.
Around 60 per cent of all new Panamera models that have been delivered in Europe were equipped with a hybrid drive. The new Panamera plug-in hybrid models were launched on the European market in June 2017.
In some countries, the proportion of hybrid vehicles is even higher. In France, for example, the figure is 70 per cent, in Austria it is over 80 per cent and in Belgium it is even over 90 per cent. When it comes to incoming orders, the Scandinavian countries are showing their high affinity for electromobility: in Norway, 90 per cent of all Panamera customers order a hybrid model, while in Finland the figure is 85 per cent.
The Panamera model with a plug-in hybrid drive has a purely electric range of up to 50 kilometres. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid flagship model represents the perfect combination of exceptional performance and maximum efficiency, with a four-litre V8 engine and an electric motor generating a system power of 680 hp.
Preparations are underway in Zuffenhausen for the production of Porsche’s first purely battery-powered sports car. The vehicle will have a range of 500 kilometres and will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds. Using fast charging, it will be possible to charge its battery by 80 per cent in just 15 minutes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1900 Lohner-Porsche HybridEngine: Rear Single Cylinder, Twin Front Inwheel Electric, Power: 10.4 kw / 14 bhpN/A
2008 Porsche Panamera TurboEngine: V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
New generation Audi A7 will be unveiled on October 19
Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special ...
Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...