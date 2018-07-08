Here is the Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC doing some fast stuff in off-road
8 July 2018 09:07:40
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, the WRC in Vitesse means World Record Car as it managed to hit a top speed of 408.84 km/h at the Volkswagen Group’s proving grounds in Ehra-Lessien.
Many of the Veyron Vitesse cars are locked and not many can be seen on the roads. But there are some owners who are willing to do interesting things with their cars.
Thanks to this footage we can see how a Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC can do some serious stuff in off-road at the Heveningham Hall Concours.
