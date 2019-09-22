Here are some unofficial details about the upcoming BMW M2 CS
22 September 2019 05:51:04
|Tweet
Two year ago, BMW brought back the Club Sport (CS) moniker. Ther first model whom got the new CS name was the BMW M4. Few months after that reveal, there were some rumors suggesting we will soon see a BMW M2 CS.
The rumors were true and now we have some details about the upcoming hardcore model. The car was shows during a VIP preview event and according to the info it will make its public debut during this month.
The BMW M2 CS will come with the 3.0 liter six cylinder inline engine but this time it will deliver 450 horsepower, 40 HP more than the BMW M2 Competition version. Also, this is the same amount of power that you can get in the M4. The engine will be available with a six speed manual transmission or with a seven speed automatic.
Standard, the car will get M Performance exhaust pipes and also adaptive dampers. According to the same voices, the new BMW M2 CS will be produced in just 2.200 units and the assembly is scheduled to debut in the first part of 2020.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen T-Roc is now available with the 2.0 TDI 190 HP engine
The new C8 Corvette Convertible will reveal on October 3rd
Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim
-
Mitsubishi teases a PHEV SUV concept
The new Mini Cooper SE starts its career on the best road in the world
The upcoming Volkswagen Golf will get a GTE version
Related Specs
1973 BMW 2002 tiiEngine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 196.6 nm / 145.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1973 BMW 2002 TurboEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 239.9 nm / 176.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 car
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen launches affordable ID. Charger for home charging
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...