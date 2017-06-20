Home » News » Miscellaneous » Hennessey Venom F5 is a Bugatti Chiron killer
Hennessey Venom F5 is a Bugatti Chiron killer
20 June 2017 14:29:05
Hennessey has a big surprise for its fans. The US-based car manufacturer has announced a new project. Named Venom F5 it pays homage to the Fujita scale that measures tornado strength.
The car will be developed by a new division called Hennessey Special Vehicles. The Venom F5 will be the first project and it will be based on an in-house developed platform.
For now we don't know what engine Hennessey Venom F5 will use but we do know that it will deliver about 1.500 horsepower. More than that, the car is supposed to run up to 480 km/h.
