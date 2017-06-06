Heathrow airport will use a green fleet of Nissan Leaf
6 June 2017 18:12:51
|Tweet
Being the most crowded airport in the world, Heathrow needs a fleet of cars that are clean and have zero emissions. So it was just a matter of time until we saw electric cars on the ground operations.
The airport has initially added 17 all-electric Leaf's to its fleet, with 12 being operated airside by teams including security and baggage and another five being used as pool cars.
The move has been made in line with the company’s commitment that all cars and small vans in its own fleet are electric or plug-in hybrid by the end of 2020, just one of the steps Heathrow is taking to doing to reduce emissions and improve local air quality.
Some 8,000 vehicles are licensed to operate airside at Heathrow and Heathrow is setting ambitious targets to encourage third parties to replace these with zero-emission all-electric vehicles. This will help reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.
Nissan forged the EV market in 2010 with the launch of the first generation Nissan LEAF. Fast forward to 2017 and it remains the world’s best-selling EV with more than 260,000 on the road globally.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
TVR to relaunch with a new supercar at Goodwood Revival
Seat Leon X-Perience tested in Sahara desert
Heathrow airport will use a green fleet of Nissan Leaf
-
Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford is not going to abandon the electric F-150 project
Project Viper is a Defender for every off-road enthusiast
Related Specs
1984 Nissan 300ZXEngine: V6, Power: 165.5 kw / 221.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 268.5 nm / 198.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2002 Nissan 350ZEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2004 Nissan 350Z RoadsterEngine: V6N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Diesel engines lose ground in Europe
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show. ...
Dieselgate scandal has affected Europeans preferences in buying a car. They now try to avoid diesel engines as the latest sales results show. ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Rob Melville named design director at McLaren
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...