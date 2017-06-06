Heathrow airport will use a green fleet of Nissan Leaf

Being the most crowded airport in the world, Heathrow needs a fleet of cars that are clean and have zero emissions. So it was just a matter of time until we saw electric cars on the ground operations.





The airport has initially added 17 all-electric Leaf's to its fleet, with 12 being operated airside by teams including security and baggage and another five being used as pool cars.





The move has been made in line with the company’s commitment that all cars and small vans in its own fleet are electric or plug-in hybrid by the end of 2020, just one of the steps Heathrow is taking to doing to reduce emissions and improve local air quality.





Some 8,000 vehicles are licensed to operate airside at Heathrow and Heathrow is setting ambitious targets to encourage third parties to replace these with zero-emission all-electric vehicles. This will help reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.





Nissan forged the EV market in 2010 with the launch of the first generation Nissan LEAF. Fast forward to 2017 and it remains the world’s best-selling EV with more than 260,000 on the road globally.









Tags: heathrow airport, heathrow, green cars, nissan leaf, nissan leaf airport car

