Harman introduces Configurable Entertainment and Moodscape at CES

You all heard about Harman Kardon sound systems. What you don't know is that Harman is a much bigger company, specialised in car technology, owned by Samsung Electronics.





During this year CES Las vegas, Harman unveiled Configurable Entertainment and Moodscape, the latest experience-centric lifestyle automotive solutions offering personalized entertainment, comfort and convenience for passengers. Developed on the company’s new HARMAN AudioworX platform, these new solutions deliver tailored in-vehicle experiences in a new era of personalization for shared mobility and autonomous vehicles.





Targeted to shared fleet organizations like Uber and Lyft, HARMAN’s proprietary, software-based Configurable Entertainment allows shared mobility providers to offer multiple in-car brand and entertainment experiences through a single set of in-vehicle hardware.





Key Features for Configurable Entertainment include:





- Proprietary Shape-shifting Speakers: In-vehicle speakers transform in real-time to provide different experiences in line with user preferences. For example, a unique sound bar or tweeter can dynamically morph from one audio brand experience to another, both sonically and visually.

- Unique Industrial Design: Brand-specific visual elements such as logos and speaker grilles can change in real-time to match user preferences.

- Adaptive Audio EQ’s: Sound tuning will adjust on-demand to deliver the iconic listening experience associated with the user’s preferred audio brand.

- Configurable Entertainment leverages HARMAN's award-winning automotive cloud platform, HARMAN Ignite for seamless connectivity and device management, allowing passengers to personalize in-vehicle entertainment experiences in real-time – a first for the industry. Preferred personal settings can be catalogued, saved on compatible devices and seamlessly deployed for any ride. For automakers, it is an example of how HARMAN provides a complete, end-to-end solution for implementing advanced connected in-vehicle applications and features.





HARMAN’s Moodscape uses mood-based features to redefine comfort and entertainment in the daily commute.





Moodscape intuitively adjusts the in-cabin audio experience, delivering music with a mood-based EQ and sound levels to help passengers prepare for whatever is next in their day. Additionally, Moodscape features new HARMAN QLED Auto technology, providing a stunning visual experience for passengers through the first-ever automotive QLED vehicle roof application.









