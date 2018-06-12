GMC Yukon Graphite Edition - daker is better

The GMC Yukon has a new and special look. The 2019 MY will be available with a Graphite Edition upgrade which will be available either as a stadard trim, or with an added Performance option.





The new exterior package comes with new wheels, running board and badges while the Performance option adds more oomph to the mighty Yukon.





Standard, the GMC Yukon Graphite Edition has 22 inch wheels finished in bright silver with some Carbon Flash Metallic inserts, black assist steps, premium black chrome grille mesh and black roof rails.





The Performance edition is available only for the V8 6.2 liter engine that deliver 420 horsepower and 623 Nm peak of torque. The engine is paired to a ten speed automatic transmission and has Magnetic Ride Control.





"The Yukon continues to lead the full-size SUV segment with premium features and an instantly recognizable and well-respected identity. The all-new Graphite Edition builds on the commanding road presence and inherent capabilities of the Yukon and affords customers the opportunity to project a unique, yet distinctly GMC style", said Stu Pierce, senior marketing manager for GMC.

