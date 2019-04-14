GMC Sierra Carbon Pro is a segment first
14 April 2019 06:28:35
|Tweet
Carbon Fibre is not only reserved to supercars. It can be found also on pick-up trucks, like GMC tries to prove us. Starting production in early June, GMC Sierra CarbonPro Editions will begin appearing at select dealerships this summer, available on the Sierra Denali 1500 and the Sierra AT4 1500. The purpose-built CarbonProbed is the first application of its kind for carbon fiber composite and delivers best-in-class dent, scratch and corrosion resistance.
The two back end segment firsts are just some of the innovative features to debut on the 2019 GMC Sierra. An available ProGrade Trailering System with in-vehicle trailering app offers a connected suite of trailering technology to bring more confidence to towing while an available Rear Camera Mirror1 uses a camera mirror display that provides a wide, unobstructed view to help avoid common visual obstructions like occupants or cargo. Also available is a Multicolor 15-inch Diagonal Head-Up Display.
The carbon fiber composite material provides the most scratch, dent and corrosion-resistant pickup bed in the industry.
The CarbonProbed design enables best-in-class cargo volume, increasing the already class-leading volume of the Sierra’s roll-formed steel bed by 1 cubic foot.
The CarbonProbed features indentations specifically designed for tires of dirt and street bikes. Two additional tie-down locations are installed at the front of the bed.
Large and heavy loads were repeatedly dropped on the CarbonPro bed to replicate extreme use scenarios. Testing included dropping cinder blocks, 1800-pound loads of gravel and 450-pound water-filled steel drums from varying heights.
The carbon fiber composite bed does not need to be painted, since the composite material creates a premium surface and is UV stable.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
-
Skoda celebrates its 22 millionth vehicle
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
Bentley introduces anniversary furniture
Related Specs
2005 GMC Graphyte ConceptEngine: Vortec 5300 V-8 w/Displacement on Demand technology, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs
2002 GMC Terra4 ConceptEngine: Vortec V8 w/Paralel Hybrid, Power: 212.5 kw / 285.0 bhp, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325.0 ft lbs
2001 GMC Terracross ConceptEngine: Transverse V6N/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissan IMx Kuro Concept makes European debut
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Market News
McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Volkswagen Sharan reaches one million units produced
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
This 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the Nurburgring
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...