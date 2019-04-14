Home » News » GMC » GMC Sierra Carbon Pro is a segment first

GMC Sierra Carbon Pro is a segment first

14 April 2019 06:28:35

Carbon Fibre is not only reserved to supercars. It can be found also on pick-up trucks, like GMC tries to prove us. Starting production in early June, GMC Sierra CarbonPro Editions will begin appearing at select dealerships this summer, available on the Sierra Denali 1500 and the Sierra AT4 1500. The purpose-built CarbonProbed is the first application of its kind for carbon fiber composite and delivers best-in-class dent, scratch and corrosion resistance.

The two back end segment firsts are just some of the innovative features to debut on the 2019 GMC Sierra. An available ProGrade Trailering System with in-vehicle trailering app offers a connected suite of trailering technology to bring more confidence to towing while an available Rear Camera Mirror1 uses a camera mirror display that provides a wide, unobstructed view to help avoid common visual obstructions like occupants or cargo. Also available is a Multicolor 15-inch Diagonal Head-Up Display.

The carbon fiber composite material provides the most scratch, dent and corrosion-resistant pickup bed in the industry.

The CarbonProbed design enables best-in-class cargo volume, increasing the already class-leading volume of the Sierra’s roll-formed steel bed by 1 cubic foot.
The CarbonProbed features indentations specifically designed for tires of dirt and street bikes. Two additional tie-down locations are installed at the front of the bed.

Large and heavy loads were repeatedly dropped on the CarbonPro bed to replicate extreme use scenarios. Testing included dropping cinder blocks, 1800-pound loads of gravel and 450-pound water-filled steel drums from varying heights.

The carbon fiber composite bed does not need to be painted, since the composite material creates a premium surface and is UV stable.



