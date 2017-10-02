GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
2 October 2017 12:47:04
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. Now, when we already have the second generation Volt on the market and the impressive Bolt, GM is outlining again its plans for the future.
The Americans see world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, recently announced by GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.
In the next 18 months, GM will introduce two new all-electric vehicles based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt EV. They will be the first of at least 20 new all-electric vehicles that will launch by 2023.
Given customers' various needs, getting to a zero emissions future will require more than just battery electric technology. It will require a two-pronged approach to electrification — battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric depending on the unique requirements.
GM also introduced SURUS — the Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure — a fuel cell powered, four-wheel steer concept vehicle on a heavy-duty truck frame that’s driven by two electric motors. With its capability and flexible architecture, SURUS could be used as a delivery vehicle, truck or even an ambulance — all emissions free.
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans Photos (1 photos)
