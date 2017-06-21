Home » News » GM » GM autonomous tech tested on Chevy Bolt fleet

GM autonomous tech tested on Chevy Bolt fleet

21 June 2017 17:50:41

General Motors already succeeded in developing efficient electric vehicles. Now is on the road of developing autonomous vehicles. It is one of the major manufacturers who invested a lot in this industry. And is close to introducing its first autonomous car in production. 

GM completed production of 130 Chevrolet Bolt EV test vehicles equipped with its next generation of self-driving technology at its Orion Assembly Plant located in Michigan. The vehicles will join the more than 50 current-generation self-driving Bolt EVs already deployed in testing fleets in San Francisco; Scottsdale, Arizona; and metro Detroit.

GM became the first company to assemble self-driving test vehicles in a mass-production facility when its next generation of self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EV test vehicles began rolling off of the line at Orion Township in January.
The self-driving Chevrolet Bolt EVs feature GM’s latest array of equipment, including LIDAR, cameras, sensors and other hardware designed to accelerate development of a safe and reliable fully autonomous vehicle.

GM and Cruise Automation engineers have been testing Chevrolet Bolt EVs equipped with self-driving technology on public roads in San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona, since June 2016 and on public roads in Warren, Michigan, since January 2017.


