Glohh lights for the current Range Rover Sport
5 April 2017 18:43:32
There are some Range Rover customers who want to further customize the look of their SUV. This is the part where Glohh design enters the stage and offers new LED technology for the already launched models of the UK manufacturer.
Following the success of the GL-3 and GL-3 Dynamic taillights and in response to demand, Glohh is announcing the GL-5, a new taillight for the latest Range Rover Sport.
Using the very latest ‘chip LEDs’ providing up to 60,000 hours of life, the GL-5 features a 3D brake light for visibly brighter light scatter to enhance safety.
A Dynamic Indicator flowing across the entire width of the taillight employs LEDs packed closely together for maximum brightness, while the reverse light is blended into the design without compromising on illumination. In a first for an automotive taillight, the design features an interchangeable aerodynamic fin styled to blend with the Range Rover Sport’s profile. Further adding to the appearance and improving airflow, the fin will be available in carbon fibre, satin and chrome- satin finishes.
But it’s not all about design as the GL-5 has been subjected to a variety of gruelling tests including severe heat, torrential rain, 100% humidity and an extreme ageing process to ensure long service life in a wide range of environments.
The Glohh GL-5 taillight is designed for the latest Range Rover Sport (2013-on). It will be available before the end of 2017 direct from www.glohh.com and authorised distributors located world-wide.
