Home » News » Miscellaneous » Ginetta supercar gets detailed
Ginetta supercar gets detailed
12 March 2019 18:04:24
|Tweet
It has been a long time since Ginetta introduced a production car, but this year is returning with a special supercar, expected to debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
This optimised design with mid-mid layout required a bespoke drivetrain which was developed entirely in-house specifically for the supercar. Given the low volume of production, Ginetta weren’t compromised by having to utilise an existing chassis or drivetrain, allowing the engineers to optimise every aspect of the car. Key to the car’s performance was not just the engine position but the design of the unit itself.
The engine is an ultra compact and lightweight unit mounted much further back than conventional supercars in a central mid-mid position. This layout allowed the engineers to achieve optimal aerodynamics, a weight distribution of 49% front and 51% rear, utilise a race-derived suspension set-up tweaked for excellent on-road feel and even create a large boot.
A dry-sumped 6-litre 90-degree V8, constructed from a single aluminium billet block with forged inners, the unit is manufactured in-house by Ginetta’s engineers and even features Ginetta’s own design of throttle bodies. Power is over 600bhp, with torque figures of 700Nm, resulting in a Power to Weight ratio of 545bhp per tonne. Being naturally aspirated engine response is immediate and balancing the car on the throttle requires no electronic aids.
The supercar utilises a full carbon fibre monocoque chassis clothed in carbon fibre body panels. The design language echoes that of Ginetta LMP1 cars and this influence not only creates a distinctive aesthetic but truly exceptional aerodynamic performance above traditional supercars.
A rear wing with the same aerofoil shape as the latest Ginetta LMP1 racer, underbody diffuser, efficient body ducting and slash-cut side-exit exhausts work together to create incredibly smooth airflow, with downforce at 100mph totalling 376kg – just 5% less than Ginetta’s LMP3 car. As with all top-level race cars, this has all been achieved without the use of active aerodynamics.
Ginetta have partnered with another industry leading British manufacturer to create a bespoke gearbox for the new car – a six-speed sequential paddle-shift unit with carbon propshaft. This unit not only delivers lightning fast changes but provides a soundtrack akin to the supercar’s racing siblings.
Wheels are Ginetta designed and manufactured units, 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear. These are made specifically for the new supercar and use Ginetta’s own centre locks as used on race tracks around the world. Behind these sit carbon ceramic brakes.
Dry weight is just 1150 kilograms even with a roll-over structure designed to current FIA specifications forming a robust safety cell and giving the chassis an impressive torsional rigidity.
Ginetta supercar gets detailed Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Various News
Jaguar I-Pace won the European Car of the Year 2019 award
The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace has been voted ‘Car of the Year’ at the European Car of the Year Awards 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won ...
The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace has been voted ‘Car of the Year’ at the European Car of the Year Awards 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won ...
Motorsports
McLaren just unveiled the all-new Senna GTR racing car
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
McLaren unveiled the all-new Senna GTR. The specially developed racing car is here and it will be made in just 75 units, each and one of them in a manually ...
Videos
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...