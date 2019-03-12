Ginetta supercar gets detailed

It has been a long time since Ginetta introduced a production car, but this year is returning with a special supercar, expected to debut at the Geneva Motor Show.





This optimised design with mid-mid layout required a bespoke drivetrain which was developed entirely in-house specifically for the supercar. Given the low volume of production, Ginetta weren’t compromised by having to utilise an existing chassis or drivetrain, allowing the engineers to optimise every aspect of the car. Key to the car’s performance was not just the engine position but the design of the unit itself.





The engine is an ultra compact and lightweight unit mounted much further back than conventional supercars in a central mid-mid position. This layout allowed the engineers to achieve optimal aerodynamics, a weight distribution of 49% front and 51% rear, utilise a race-derived suspension set-up tweaked for excellent on-road feel and even create a large boot.





A dry-sumped 6-litre 90-degree V8, constructed from a single aluminium billet block with forged inners, the unit is manufactured in-house by Ginetta’s engineers and even features Ginetta’s own design of throttle bodies. Power is over 600bhp, with torque figures of 700Nm, resulting in a Power to Weight ratio of 545bhp per tonne. Being naturally aspirated engine response is immediate and balancing the car on the throttle requires no electronic aids.





The supercar utilises a full carbon fibre monocoque chassis clothed in carbon fibre body panels. The design language echoes that of Ginetta LMP1 cars and this influence not only creates a distinctive aesthetic but truly exceptional aerodynamic performance above traditional supercars.





A rear wing with the same aerofoil shape as the latest Ginetta LMP1 racer, underbody diffuser, efficient body ducting and slash-cut side-exit exhausts work together to create incredibly smooth airflow, with downforce at 100mph totalling 376kg – just 5% less than Ginetta’s LMP3 car. As with all top-level race cars, this has all been achieved without the use of active aerodynamics.





Ginetta have partnered with another industry leading British manufacturer to create a bespoke gearbox for the new car – a six-speed sequential paddle-shift unit with carbon propshaft. This unit not only delivers lightning fast changes but provides a soundtrack akin to the supercar’s racing siblings.





Wheels are Ginetta designed and manufactured units, 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear. These are made specifically for the new supercar and use Ginetta’s own centre locks as used on race tracks around the world. Behind these sit carbon ceramic brakes.





Dry weight is just 1150 kilograms even with a roll-over structure designed to current FIA specifications forming a robust safety cell and giving the chassis an impressive torsional rigidity.

















Tags: ginetta, ginetta supercar, ginetta sportscar, ginetta geneva motor show

Posted in Miscellaneous, New Vehicles