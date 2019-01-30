Home » News » Miscellaneous » Ginetta announces new supercar

Ginetta announces new supercar

30 January 2019 18:13:26

The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is one of the supercar brands that builds such cars. And Ginetta confirmed it will soon launch a new supercar.

Full details will be announced soon, with highlights including a carbon fibre tub chassis, full carbon fibre body, race derived 600+ bhp naturally aspirated V8 alloy engine designed and manufactured in-house, sequential gearbox and race-derived aerodynamic package.

Ginetta has a long history of manufacturing lightweight, high-power road cars to production based race cars such as the G55 GT4 (producing almost 400 to date, more than any other global manufacturer) and competition cars for the highest level of prototype racing.
The new supercar utilises this leading race technology and precision engineering to create a true driver’s car. This is not another supercar from a car company: this is a supercar from a top-tier motorsport manufacturer.

Chairman Lawrence Tomlinson commented: “We’ve come a long way in 60 years but we still believe Ginetta has great untapped potential. In the 1960s our G10 was a giant killer on and off the track, regularly beating Jaguar E-Types. Sixty years on, we’re again applying knowledge and technology from our racing programmes to build an uncompromised yet utterly capable road-going supercar.”



Ginetta announces new supercar Photos (1 photos)
