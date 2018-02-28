Home » News » Hyundai » Genesis G90 Special Edition unveiled for the Oscars

Genesis G90 Special Edition unveiled for the Oscars

28 February 2018 16:59:00

With only a few days until we find out who are the big winners of the Oscar statues, Genesis makes its mark with the introduction fo some special cars, dedicated to the event. 

This week, in the lead-up to the 90th Academy Awards, Genesis will premiere five new G90 Special Edition flagship sedans with the help of media partner, Vanity Fair. The five inaugural Special Edition cars that debuted at the 2017 Academy Awards will join the new collection during this year’s Oscars weekend.

Each G90 was designed to arrive in character at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and to serve as transportation for an award nominee or influencer.

This is the second year that Genesis has worked with Vanity Fair to create bespoke, show-stopping interpretations of the G90. This year’s cadre of sedans incorporates stunning interior materials to match the signature, two-tone exterior treatment.
Genesis G90 Special Edition unveiled for the Oscars Photos

Lets meet the five G90 sedans, and their design themes, that will make their red-carpet debuts at the Academy Awards:

- A Touch of Sensuality: Finished in warm light silver and matte cocoa brown, this G90 epitomizes a cause for celebration. Brown Nubuck leather and desert sand Nappa leather interior offer a smooth embrace to the passenger.
 
- Stardust: This G90 sedan practically sparkles under the award show lights, with deep flakes of dark gray. Tuxedo-style black velvet lines the cockpit.
 
- Emerald Dream: Saturation is in the details of this G90 finished in complementary hunter green and dark brown. Inside, the Genesis logo is featured in a repeating geometric pattern in the green leather.
 
- The Ruler: This brick-red and gray G90 demonstrates a dynamic approach to the Genesis color and trim philosophy. The red Nubuck leather interior is enhanced by free-flowing, organic patterns reminiscent of a designer’s sketch.
 
- Refined Understatement: With silver-dotted piping and a refined finish to the black Nubuck and Nappa leathers, this G90 in dark blue and matte white appends a modern and fresh point to the collection.




