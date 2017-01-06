Genesis G80 Sport to be showcased at NAIAS

To spice things up for its G80 model, the newly-founded Genesis brand introduces a new Sport trim to the model. It is complemented by a new 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 engine plus unique sport performance upgrades.





The recently debuted 2018 Genesis G80 Sport will be on display at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, along with 2017 Genesis G90 flagship sedan, which is currently a North American Car of the Year finalist.





The Sport’s 3.3-liter direct-injected, twin-turbocharged V6 engine boasts 365 horsepower, and is paired with a sport-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission. The option of either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive is available to manage varying weather and road conditions.





Driver aids such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Alert and a multi-view camera provide driving safety. Furthermore, all Genesis vehicles offer Genesis Connected Services to bring connectivity directly into the car with technology like Destination Search powered by Google, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery.





The 2018 Genesis G80 is scheduled to arrive this Spring, and the 2017 Genesis G90 is available now at Genesis retailers.









Tags: genesis, genesis g80, genesis g80 sport

Posted in Hyundai, New Vehicles