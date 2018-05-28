Genesis Essentia Concept makes European debut
28 May 2018 18:12:49
|Tweet
After it was launched on the US market, the Genesis brand, Hyundai's premium division, is now planing to come to Europe. And what better moment to make a stunning entrance.
The Genesis Essentia Concept will make its summer 2018 concours debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The car will take part in the concours parade.
The all-electric, high-performance coupe will compete for the “Design Award for Concept Cars and Prototypes,” a public referendum-based contest.
The Essentia Concept, unveiled in March at the New York International Auto Show, elevates and reimagines Genesis’s “Athletic Elegance” design paradigm while providing a vision of future product performance and technology.
Essentia is the brand’s first battery electric vehicle and features a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, multi-motor electric powertrain, and a custom-tailored interior. Essentia is also the brand’s initial vision for a true GT car. With an estimated 0-to-60 time of 3.0 seconds, Essentia brings sports car-level performance to the realm of electric luxury coupes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2019 Subaru WRX STI US pricing announced
2019 Ford Mustang updates
2018 Peugeot 108 facelift introduced
-
Genesis Essentia Concept makes European debut
The new range Mercedes-AMG 53 will be available from August - the cheapest will cost 81.500 Euros
Mercedes-Benz X-Class will be available in the upcoming video game The Crew 2
Related Specs
2007 Hyundai Accent SR ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
2001 Hyundai Clix ConceptEngine: Direct Injection Inline-4, Power: 225.2 kw / 302.0 bhpN/A
2007 Hyundai Concept Gensis CoupeEngine: All ALuminum V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 338.95 nm / 250 ft lbs
2003 Hyundai CSS ConceptEngine: Delta Tiburon V6, Power: 127 kw / 170.3 bhp, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs
1998 Hyundai Euro 1 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Market News
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Gadgets
Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of ...
Various News
Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...