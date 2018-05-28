Genesis Essentia Concept makes European debut

After it was launched on the US market, the Genesis brand, Hyundai's premium division, is now planing to come to Europe. And what better moment to make a stunning entrance.





The Genesis Essentia Concept will make its summer 2018 concours debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The car will take part in the concours parade.





The all-electric, high-performance coupe will compete for the “Design Award for Concept Cars and Prototypes,” a public referendum-based contest.





The Essentia Concept, unveiled in March at the New York International Auto Show, elevates and reimagines Genesis’s “Athletic Elegance” design paradigm while providing a vision of future product performance and technology.





Essentia is the brand’s first battery electric vehicle and features a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, multi-motor electric powertrain, and a custom-tailored interior. Essentia is also the brand’s initial vision for a true GT car. With an estimated 0-to-60 time of 3.0 seconds, Essentia brings sports car-level performance to the realm of electric luxury coupes.













