Genesis Essentia Concept makes European debut

28 May 2018 18:12:49

After it was launched on the US market, the Genesis brand, Hyundai's premium division, is now planing to come to Europe. And what better moment to make a stunning entrance. 

The Genesis Essentia Concept will make its summer 2018 concours debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The car will take part in the concours parade.

The all-electric, high-performance coupe will compete for the “Design Award for Concept Cars and Prototypes,” a public referendum-based contest.
The Essentia Concept, unveiled in March at the New York International Auto Show, elevates and reimagines Genesis’s “Athletic Elegance” design paradigm while providing a vision of future product performance and technology.

Essentia is the brand’s first battery electric vehicle and features a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, multi-motor electric powertrain, and a custom-tailored interior. Essentia is also the brand’s initial vision for a true GT car. With an estimated 0-to-60 time of 3.0 seconds, Essentia brings sports car-level performance to the realm of electric luxury coupes.



