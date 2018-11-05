General Motors built two electric bikes

Many manufacturers are developing electric technology for their cars. One of them is General Motors, but the Americans are not resuming only to this. GM revealed two innovative, integrated and connected eBikes – one folding and one compact – without a brand.





GM wants enthusiasts from around the globe to help name the eBike brand using www.eBikeBrandChallenge.com. The challenge participant responsible for the selected eBike brand name will receive $10,000 and nine other participants responsible for runner-up submissions will each receive $1,000.





“As an avid cyclist and urban commuter, I know how great it feels to get where I’m going easily and to show up sweat-free,” said Hannah Parish, director of General Motors Urban Mobility Solutions. “We blended electrification engineering know-how, design talents and automotive-grade testing with great minds from the bike industry to create our eBikes. Now we want to expand our thinking beyond the company walls and hear from people who like to move and have rad ideas.”









Tags: general motors, gm, electric bike, general motors electric bike, gm bike

Posted in GM, Various News