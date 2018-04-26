Future Volkswagen Golf to feature new hybrid system

Volkswagen is on the way of launching a great offensive in the hybrid and electric segment. And what better model to support that? The future Golf, of course. Volkswagen is to launch an electric version of its globally best-selling vehicle – the Volkswagen Golf.





The introduction of a new hybrid systems in the eighth generation of Golf vehicles marks a new era for the brand with regard to drive technology. In the future, Volkswagen will gradually electrify almost every vehicle in its range of models.





The company is offering a first look at the future of electrified drive systems as part of the International Vienna Motor Symposium – one of the world’s most important congresses on the automotive technology of today and the future.





Electrifying conventional drives will enable us to further reduce consumption and emissions while also increasing dynamics and convenience”, says Dr Frank Welsch, Member of the Board of Management for Volkswagen Passenger Cars with responsibility for Technical Development. Welsch continues: “We are starting this extensive electrification campaign with Volkswagen’s best-selling vehicle to date – the Golf. Our newly developed, cost-effective 48-V mild hybrid will pave the way for introducing this type of technology to the mainstream”.





Volkswagen will combine the combustion engine with a 48V belt-integrated starter generator and a 48V battery. This sustainable combination represents the gateway to the future of Volkswagen hybrid models.





The 48V mild hybrid makes it possible to “coast” with the combustion engine completely switched off, thereby saving up to 0.3 litres of fuel over 100 kilometres. Moreover, this mild-hybrid solution offers much improved dynamics and convenience as a result of providing an electric boost upon start-up.





The 48V system will be used in vehicles in addition to the well-known 12V system. In the case of very small wire cross-sections and a lightweight wiring harness, the 48V system enables a considerably higher amount of energy to be saved than the 12V system, like the recuperation when the vehicle brakes. This high level of voltage enables a number of operations, including the actuation of the 48V belt-integrated starter generator.













