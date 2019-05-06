Future Land Rover Defender reaches milestone testing

We are still waiting for the new generation Land Rover Defender, an off-road guru that is already in the making. To celebrate World Land Rover Day, Land Rover has announced plans for the new Land Rover Defender to complete a final phase of field testing with Tusk Trust, on location in Kenya.





A Land Rover Defender prototype, wrapped in a unique camouflage, will experience life at the Borana Conservancy as part of Land Rover’s 15-year partnership with Tusk Trust.





The prototype will tow heavy loads, wade through rivers and carry supplies across unforgiving terrain in a series of real-world trials at the nearly 35,000 acre (14,000 hectare) reserve. By the time the new Defender makes its public debut later this year, it will have passed more than 45,000 individual tests in some of the most extreme environments on earth.





Land Rover engineers have taken the test fleet to the 122 degree Fahrenheit heat of the desert, the sub-40 degree Fahrenheit cold of the Arctic, as well as up to 10,000ft altitude of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado to ensure the new Defender will take everyday life in its stride, for even its most adventurous customers.





With on-road dynamics honed at the Nürburgring facility in Germany and all-terrain credentials tested on the muddy roads of Eastnor, UK, the rocky trails of Moab in Utah, and the sand dunes of Dubai, the new 4x4 promises to bring unparalleled breadth of capability and new levels of comfort and driveability to the Defender family.





The new Land Rover Defender has been designed and developed in the UK, at Gaydon, home to the world-class Land Rover design, engineering and testing facilities. The new home of global Defender production will be the recently opened state-of-the-art Land Rover manufacturing facility in Nitra, Slovakia.





Land Rover has been an official partner of Tusk Trust wildlife conservation charity for 15 years, helping to reach some of the world’s most remote locations. News of the testing initiative has been announced to mark World Land Rover Day, which is celebrated on April 30 every year to mark the world premiere of the original Land Rover at the Amsterdam Motor Show on this day in 1948.













