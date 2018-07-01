Home » News » Audi » From 2019, Audi will apply the two-tone paint in one spraying process

From 2019, Audi will apply the two-tone paint in one spraying process

1 July 2018 15:33:01

Everybody loves a two-tone body car, but what you really don't know is that a vehicle with this kind of paint needs more time and money to be produced. In order to reduce the time and money, Audi sais it will come with one spraying process from 2019. 

How it will do that? According to Audi, the overspray-free painting process uses a robot?controlled high?precision instrument to measure the laser-brazed seam between the roof and the side panel frame before the regular painting process begins. The robot will apply the paint directly on to the body in individual strips with an accuracy of up to 1 mm. 

As you can imagine, the applicator will place the strips of paint with sharp borders and, of course, without oversprays. For now, Audi is testing this method in a pilot paint shop in INgolstadt. 

