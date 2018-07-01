From 2019, Audi will apply the two-tone paint in one spraying process
1 July 2018 15:33:01
Everybody loves a two-tone body car, but what you really don't know is that a vehicle with this kind of paint needs more time and money to be produced. In order to reduce the time and money, Audi sais it will come with one spraying process from 2019.
How it will do that? According to Audi, the overspray-free painting process uses a robot?controlled high?precision instrument to measure the laser-brazed seam between the roof and the side panel frame before the regular painting process begins. The robot will apply the paint directly on to the body in individual strips with an accuracy of up to 1 mm.
As you can imagine, the applicator will place the strips of paint with sharp borders and, of course, without oversprays. For now, Audi is testing this method in a pilot paint shop in INgolstadt.
Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK

Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva

It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour

We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
Skoda Fabia update scheduled for Geneva debut

For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up ...
McLaren celebrates 15.000 units produced

The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture

Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Nissan Leaf scores 5 stars in EuroNCAP

EuroNCAP is taking very seriously the testing of its cars, with more stringent measures that lowered the overall points. Key to the new programme is the ...
Bentley Bentayga sets new world record at Pikes Peak

Volkswagen I.D. R wasn't the only car that broke a record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend. Bentley Bentayga also made history, of course in its ...
This old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - Video

A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a ...
