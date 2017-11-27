Home » News » Miscellaneous » Formula 1 has a new logo
Formula 1 has a new logo
27 November 2017 10:28:48
Formula 1 officials have unveiled the sport's new logo and also have explained why grand prix racing needded to get rid of that iconic mark. The new logo was unveiled shortly after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
Sean Bratches, F1 commercial chief, said that the decision to change the logo come about because the old design was not useful for modern digital platforms.
"You cannot stitch the old logo chevron to the right," he said. "A number of brands, particularly in this day and age, are trying to simplify their marks to enter the digital space.
"Look at Starbucks, or Coca Cola which has taken the condensation off their logo to enter digital. We felt we had to go a little bit further and really retool to position us on a going forward basis."
