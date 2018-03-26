Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids
26 March 2018 17:27:21
|Tweet
You have been in numerous situations when your wippers needed some water, but the washing fluid was over. It is annoying and even dangerous, considering that you can not see ahead of you.
But now there is a solution for that. It’s an idea that could one day help save billions of liters of water. Instead of simply wiping raindrops off our car windshields, why not collect and reuse the water via the washer jets.
Brother and sister Daniel and Lara Krohn had an idea to capture the raindrops and reuse them. They won first prize in a local science competition and the system has now been developed for a full-sized test car.
Engineers at Ford who heard about the idea were so intrigued that they offered to install a full?sized device into a Ford S-MAX test car. To collect the water, rubber pipes connected the bottom of the windshield to the reservoir.
“Daniel and Lara’s idea has been staring drivers in the face for decades – and it has taken one moment of ingenuity to bring it to life. In less than five minutes of rainfall the washer reservoir is completely full,” said Theo Geuecke, supervisor, Body Exterior Hardware, Ford of Europe.
Water usage by vehicles is expected to increase as additional cameras and sensors also need to be kept clean. Ford engineers are already working on ways to capture water, via rain and condensation, including a way of gathering moisture from the air and filtering it into drinking water.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio UK pricing announced
Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids
Volvo to produce Lynk&Co cars in its Belgium plant
-
2018 BMW M5 UK pricing announced
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Related Specs
1969 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IEngine: Windsor 351 V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1969 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IIEngine: 351 Cleveland 351 V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1971 Ford Falcon GT-HO Phase IIIEngine: Cleveland 351 V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 515.21 nm / 380 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2003 Ford Mustang Fastback ConceptEngine: Aluminum Cammer V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6700 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1967 Ford Mustang Fastback EleanorEngine: Ford Racing Crate Engine w/Aluminum GT-40 Heads, Power: 287.1 kw / 385 bhp, Torque: 511.14 nm / 377 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Future Cars
Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...