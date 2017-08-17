Home » News » Ford » Ford unveils the StreeScooter WORK XL van for DHL

Ford unveils the StreeScooter WORK XL van for DHL

17 August 2017 17:31:36

It wasn't long until Ford managed to show its electric van, developed together with DHL in a partnership announced recently. The two partners presented the first of their jointly produced electric delivery vans in Cologne, Germany.

The vehicle, called the StreetScooter WORK XL, is based on a Ford Transit chassis fitted with a battery-electric drivetrain and a body designed and built to Deutsche Post DHL specifications.

In 2017, around 150 early build e-vans will be manufactured in the StreetScooter plant in Aachen, Germany. Deutsche Post DHL will use the e-vans to support its urban parcel delivery service in Germany. Deutsche Post DHL, StreetScooter and Ford plan to build 2,500 e-vans by the end of 2018. Like StreetScooter’s existing electric models – the WORK and WORK L – the WORK XL could be also sold to third-party customers.
Ford unveils the StreeScooter WORK XL van for DHL
Ford unveils the StreeScooter WORK XL van for DHL Photos

Each WORK XL could save around five tonnes of CO2 and 1,900 litres of diesel fuel each year. With 2,500 vehicles in service as planned, this could result in a total saving of 12,500 tonnes of CO2 and 4.75 million litres of fuel every year.

The WORK XL will have a load volume of 20 cubic metres and provide stowage space for more than 200 parcels. The e-van is fitted with a modular battery system delivering 30 kWh to 90 kWh of power, giving it a range of between 80 km and 200 km.

The WORK XL’s load area is fitted with shelves and is accessible from the driver’s cab. The vehicle can be loaded via the tailgate and a kerb-side sliding door. With a charging capacity of up to 22 kW, the average charging time is three hours.


Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Ford, Concept Cars

Ford unveils the StreeScooter WORK XL van for DHL Photos (1 photos)
  • Ford unveils the StreeScooter WORK XL van for DHL

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford unveils the StreeScooter WORK XL van for DHL

    Ford unveils the StreeScooter WORK XL van for DHL

  2. Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV

    Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV

  3. 2018 Volvo XC60 can be used to see the solar eclipse

    2018 Volvo XC60 can be used to see the solar eclipse

  4.  
  5. BMW Concept Z4 unveiled at Pebble Beach

    BMW Concept Z4 unveiled at Pebble Beach

  6. Mitsubishi Xpander is the new Japanese MPV

    Mitsubishi Xpander is the new Japanese MPV

  7. Lawsuit: Porsche has to pay for your sunglasses

    Lawsuit: Porsche has to pay for your sunglasses

Related Specs

  1. 2004 Ford Supervan 3 Concept

    Engine: Ford-Cosworth Pro Sports 3000 V6, Power: 193.9 kw / 260 bhpN/A

  2. 2005 Ford '40 GT

    Engine: All Aluminum, MOD V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs @ 3750 rpm

  3. 2003 Ford 427 Concept

    Engine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  4. 2001 Ford 49 Concept

    Engine: V8N/AN/A

  5. 2007 Ford Airstream Concept

    Engine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UKSubaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...

Concept Cars

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in USJaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...

Custom Cars

ABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introducedABT Sportline Audi RS5 tuning pack introduced
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...

Future Cars

Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019Mazda to launch an electric car in 2019
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales2017 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles sales
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...

Gadgets

Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play StoreSeat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...

Various News

Renault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semesterRenault-Nissan is the new world's largest car manufacturer after first semester
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...

Motorsports

Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwideHonda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com