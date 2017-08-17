Ford unveils the StreeScooter WORK XL van for DHL
17 August 2017 17:31:36
It wasn't long until Ford managed to show its electric van, developed together with DHL in a partnership announced recently. The two partners presented the first of their jointly produced electric delivery vans in Cologne, Germany.
The vehicle, called the StreetScooter WORK XL, is based on a Ford Transit chassis fitted with a battery-electric drivetrain and a body designed and built to Deutsche Post DHL specifications.
In 2017, around 150 early build e-vans will be manufactured in the StreetScooter plant in Aachen, Germany. Deutsche Post DHL will use the e-vans to support its urban parcel delivery service in Germany. Deutsche Post DHL, StreetScooter and Ford plan to build 2,500 e-vans by the end of 2018. Like StreetScooter’s existing electric models – the WORK and WORK L – the WORK XL could be also sold to third-party customers.
Each WORK XL could save around five tonnes of CO2 and 1,900 litres of diesel fuel each year. With 2,500 vehicles in service as planned, this could result in a total saving of 12,500 tonnes of CO2 and 4.75 million litres of fuel every year.
The WORK XL will have a load volume of 20 cubic metres and provide stowage space for more than 200 parcels. The e-van is fitted with a modular battery system delivering 30 kWh to 90 kWh of power, giving it a range of between 80 km and 200 km.
The WORK XL’s load area is fitted with shelves and is accessible from the driver’s cab. The vehicle can be loaded via the tailgate and a kerb-side sliding door. With a charging capacity of up to 22 kW, the average charging time is three hours.
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
The most recent addition to the RS range, the all new Audi RS5, is already receiving a tuning kit from ABT Sportsline. As you would imagine, the new performance ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called "Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
Even if they are not as popular as Ford and Renault utility vehicles, Volkswagen's are also a major part of the European market. In the first seven months ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
This is a big day for Renault-Nissan Alliance. The French-Japanese corporation has become the new world's largest car manufacturer in the first semester ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
