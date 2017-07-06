Home » News » Ford » Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

6 July 2017 16:37:13

Ford is being regarded as one of the car manufacturers with a lot of experience when it comes to utility vehicles. But now, Ford also wants to be remembered as a car manufacturer who can transform its utility vehicles in real limousine. 

The Blue Oval just launched new Tourneo Custom people mover, which delivers travel for up to nine occupants in an all-new premium interior. Targeting executive shuttle, personal use and lifestyle customers, new Tourneo Custom is available to order later this year for delivery in early 2018.

With a front-end design with five-bar chrome grille, the new Tourneo Custom offers customers a luxurious cabin featuring unique-in-segment rear seating with six individual seats that can be arranged in conference format, with the second row facing the rear.
Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe
Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe Photos

Inside you can find improved comfort and noise levels, and the latest Ford passenger car technologies such as Intelligent Speed Limiter and SYNC 3 connectivity.

All-new displays and control panels have been designed for enhanced ergonomics and ease of use, and high-series models feature a floating, tablet-inspired 8-inch colour touchscreen that can be operated with pinch and swipe gestures.

New Tourneo Custom features the state-of-the-art Ford EcoBlue diesel engine with a choice of 105 PS, 130 PS and 170 PS power ratings, delivering significant cost of ownership and performance benefits, with fuel-efficiency improved by up to 13 per cent CO2 emissions from 162 g/km and low-end torque enhanced by 20 per cent.




Tags: , , ,

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles

Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe Photos (4 photos)
  • Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe
  • Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe
  • Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe
  • Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volvo XC60 cameras used to create photo exhibition

    Volvo XC60 cameras used to create photo exhibition

  2. 2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

    2018 Dodge Durango SRT US pricing

  3. Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

    Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

  4.  
  5. BMW 6-Series GT receives M Performance package

    BMW 6-Series GT receives M Performance package

  6. Fiat Panda City Cross launched

    Fiat Panda City Cross launched

  7. Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona

    Seat Arona first public appearance was over Barcelona

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Ford F150 SVT Lightning

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  2. 1996 Ford Indigo Concept

    Engine: V12, Power: 324.4 kw / 435.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 549.1 nm / 405.0 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm

  3. 2007 Ford Interceptor Concept

    Engine: Cammer V8N/AN/A

  4. 2001 Ford Lightning Rod Concept

    Engine: Triton V8, Power: 283.4 kw / 380.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  5. 2003 Ford Lightning SVT Concept

    Engine: All Aluminum V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs

New Vehicles

This is the new 2018 BMW X3This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...

Concept Cars

Skoda Element concept is an electric buggySkoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Best May in the history of SkodaBest May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...

Gadgets

Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous carsVolvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...

Various News

Bugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tiresBugatti Chiron can do 300 mph but it needs more advanced tires
Bugatti Chiron is a hell of car. Under the hood of the Molsheim based hypercar is a W16 8.0 liter engine that can deliver 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm ...

Motorsports

This is the new BMW M4 GT4This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com