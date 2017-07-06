Ford Tourneo Custom people mover launched in Europe

Ford is being regarded as one of the car manufacturers with a lot of experience when it comes to utility vehicles. But now, Ford also wants to be remembered as a car manufacturer who can transform its utility vehicles in real limousine.





The Blue Oval just launched new Tourneo Custom people mover, which delivers travel for up to nine occupants in an all-new premium interior. Targeting executive shuttle, personal use and lifestyle customers, new Tourneo Custom is available to order later this year for delivery in early 2018.





With a front-end design with five-bar chrome grille, the new Tourneo Custom offers customers a luxurious cabin featuring unique-in-segment rear seating with six individual seats that can be arranged in conference format, with the second row facing the rear.





Inside you can find improved comfort and noise levels, and the latest Ford passenger car technologies such as Intelligent Speed Limiter and SYNC 3 connectivity.





All-new displays and control panels have been designed for enhanced ergonomics and ease of use, and high-series models feature a floating, tablet-inspired 8-inch colour touchscreen that can be operated with pinch and swipe gestures.





New Tourneo Custom features the state-of-the-art Ford EcoBlue diesel engine with a choice of 105 PS, 130 PS and 170 PS power ratings, delivering significant cost of ownership and performance benefits, with fuel-efficiency improved by up to 13 per cent CO2 emissions from 162 g/km and low-end torque enhanced by 20 per cent.

















