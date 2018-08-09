Ford Territory to be launched in China
9 August 2018 19:20:41
Ford has a current range for all the Globe, but it also keeps some models only for some markets. And not only for the US market. The Chinese market also benefits from some special models, like the new Territory, a mid-size SUV with the affordable price-tag, rich technology and looks to carve inroads into China's emerging cities.
Ford developed the Territory together with its joint venture partner, Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), a collaboration that melded JMC’s deep insights into new Chinese customers’ tastes with Ford’s global expertise in vehicle design, engineering, testing and manufacturing.
JMC provided insights into Chinese customers’ lifestyles and product preferences, while the Ford team leveraged its global expertise to design, engineer, and test Territory at Ford’s testing centers in Nanjing, China and Melbourne, Australia. The all-new SUV will be manufactured at JMC’s Xiao Lan plant.
Territory customers can choose between a fuel-efficient gasoline engine option, 48V mild hybrid with Miller-Cycle technology, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain when it goes on sale in early 2019.
It also will offer Ford’s infotainment system with intuitive Mandarin voice-command function, Co-Pilot360TM suite of driver assistance technologies, incorporating features such as Adaptive Cruise Control and FordPass Connect with embedded modem.
The new Ford Territory is part of Ford’s China 2025 plan to launch more than 50 new vehicles in the country by 2025.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
