Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support
10 January 2018 14:47:47
|Tweet
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts to introduce Waze inside their multimedia systems. Ford is one of them.
Thanks to new integration with Ford SYNC AppLink, Waze users will soon be able to project real-time traffic and navigation information onto Ford’s SYNC 3 touch screen and access the services by voice commands.
First unveiled at CES 2018, the full-featured integration – which includes in-vehicle integration for iOS – means Ford customers can simply plug their Waze-equipped smartphone into the USB port of their vehicle, and once plugged in, Waze will project onto its touch screen. This allows users to access the app’s features conveniently on a larger display and with their vehicle’s own sound system.
All features Waze users have come to know will be accessible through Ford’s integration of the software. This includes recent updates such as Talk to Waze, which allows you to control the app with voice commands, and HOV route support, which provides additional navigation options and arrival times based on high-occupancy-vehicle lanes (carpool lanes).
To deliver optimal driving directions and traffic updates, Waze uses crowd-sourcing to gather information about road conditions from all of its users. People simply type in their destination and drive with the app open to contribute data to Waze’s community of users. At the same time, people can take a more active role by sharing reports from the road, including notifying the community of previously unknown accidents, hazards or route changes.
Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volvo XC60 is the safest car for EuroNCAP in 2017
Mercedes-Benz User Experience debuts in CES
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, record sales in 2017
-
Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support
BMW unveiled the revised BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer
Mini Hatch 3 door and 5 door and Mini Convertible facelift - pictures and details
Related Specs
2002 Ford F-350 Tonka ConceptEngine: Cast Iron, Concept Super-600 Diesel V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 3300 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
1968 Ford F3LEngine: Ford Cosworth DFV V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 9000 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs
2001 Ford Falcon 300Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 300 kw / 402.3 bhp, Torque: 500 nm / 368.8 ft lbs
1997 Ford Falcon GT 30th AnniversaryEngine: Windsor V8 w/GT-40 big-valve crossflow heads, Power: 200 kw / 268.2 bhp @ 4700 rpm, Torque: 420 nm / 309.8 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2007 Ford GT GT3 by MatechEngine: All Aluminum, MOD V8 w/Dry Sump LubricationN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
Infiniti QX80 first commercial
Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper ...
Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper ...