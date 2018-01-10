Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support

There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts to introduce Waze inside their multimedia systems. Ford is one of them.





Thanks to new integration with Ford SYNC AppLink, Waze users will soon be able to project real-time traffic and navigation information onto Ford’s SYNC 3 touch screen and access the services by voice commands.





First unveiled at CES 2018, the full-featured integration – which includes in-vehicle integration for iOS – means Ford customers can simply plug their Waze-equipped smartphone into the USB port of their vehicle, and once plugged in, Waze will project onto its touch screen. This allows users to access the app’s features conveniently on a larger display and with their vehicle’s own sound system.





All features Waze users have come to know will be accessible through Ford’s integration of the software. This includes recent updates such as Talk to Waze, which allows you to control the app with voice commands, and HOV route support, which provides additional navigation options and arrival times based on high-occupancy-vehicle lanes (carpool lanes).





To deliver optimal driving directions and traffic updates, Waze uses crowd-sourcing to gather information about road conditions from all of its users. People simply type in their destination and drive with the app open to contribute data to Waze’s community of users. At the same time, people can take a more active role by sharing reports from the road, including notifying the community of previously unknown accidents, hazards or route changes.









