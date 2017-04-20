Ford Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustang to be available also in 2018

Ford announced that the most capable Mustang of the moment will be produced also in 2017 to ensure enough stock for its fans. The request for the muscle car was so big that Ford decided it needs to benefit from this.





The Blue Oval announces Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R Mustang will continue for 2018, available in showrooms this fall. The new models will be unchanged from the 2017 versions, with the exception of three new exterior color choices, Orange Fury, Kona Blue and Lead Foot Gray.





Standard equipment carrying over to the 2018 Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustang includes the incredible 5.2-liter V8 FPC engine which produces 526 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as engine oil, transmission and differential coolers.





The car will have a braking system with vented 15.5-inch two-piece front rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers along with the MagneRide damping system round out the standard equipment to produce the most balanced Mustang ever.





An available Electronics Package for both models includes SYNC3, voice-activated navigation and nine-speaker audio system. An available Convenience Package for GT350 models replaces Recaro manual seats with six-way power, heated and cooled sport seats with Miko suede inserts for both driver and passenger.













Tags: ford, ford mustang, shelby gt350 mustang, shelby gt350r mustang, shelby, mustang shelby

