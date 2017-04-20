Ford Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustang to be available also in 2018
20 April 2017 17:54:41
|Tweet
Ford announced that the most capable Mustang of the moment will be produced also in 2017 to ensure enough stock for its fans. The request for the muscle car was so big that Ford decided it needs to benefit from this.
The Blue Oval announces Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R Mustang will continue for 2018, available in showrooms this fall. The new models will be unchanged from the 2017 versions, with the exception of three new exterior color choices, Orange Fury, Kona Blue and Lead Foot Gray.
Standard equipment carrying over to the 2018 Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustang includes the incredible 5.2-liter V8 FPC engine which produces 526 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as engine oil, transmission and differential coolers.
The car will have a braking system with vented 15.5-inch two-piece front rotors and six-piston Brembo calipers along with the MagneRide damping system round out the standard equipment to produce the most balanced Mustang ever.
An available Electronics Package for both models includes SYNC3, voice-activated navigation and nine-speaker audio system. An available Convenience Package for GT350 models replaces Recaro manual seats with six-way power, heated and cooled sport seats with Miko suede inserts for both driver and passenger.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Ford F-350 Tonka ConceptEngine: Cast Iron, Concept Super-600 Diesel V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 3300 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
1997 Ford Falcon GT 30th AnniversaryEngine: Windsor V8 w/GT-40 big-valve crossflow heads, Power: 200 kw / 268.2 bhp @ 4700 rpm, Torque: 420 nm / 309.8 ft lbs @ 3700 rpm
2007 Ford GT GT3 by MatechEngine: All Aluminum, MOD V8 w/Dry Sump LubricationN/AN/A
1994 Ford Saleen Mustang S-351Engine: V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 5100 rpm, Torque: 572.2 nm / 422.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1999 Ford Saleen Mustang S-351Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 369.1 kw / 495.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 664.4 nm / 490.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...