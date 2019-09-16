Ford sets world record for largest Mustang parade
16 September 2019 17:37:19
|Tweet
You would expect Ford Mustang largest parade to take place in the US. But no. It took place in Europe. Examples from every generation of Mustang since the iconic sports car’s launch in 1964 converged on Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground on September 7, to help set a new world record for the largest number of Mustangs in a parade.
Ford smashed its own record of 960 vehicles, set in Toluca, Mexico on December 3, 2017, with 1,326 Mustangs from all over Europe making the pilgrimage to the Ford testing facility in Belgium. To set the new record, the Mustangs were driven in an uninterrupted convoy with no more than 20 metres between each car. Vehicles and drivers also participated in a special choreography to celebrate Mustang’s 55th anniversary this year.
More Mustangs are sold in Belgium per head than any other country in Europe, making Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground the ideal location for the world record attempt. Mustang was the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth year in a row in 2018. Sales continued to rise in the first half of 2019, which saw 5,500 sales in Europe, a 3.7 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.
Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground is where the company refines the sustainability, technology and driving dynamics of its vehicles in Europe. The facility covers an area of 3.22 km² and features 80 kilometres (50 miles) of track, some of which is designed to simulate public roads, while other tracks feature differing road surfaces enabling engineers to evaluate handling, braking, ride and comfort.
More than 100 staff from the facility volunteered as marshals and support to help Ford’s world record-breaking attempt run smoothly.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1994 Ford Mustang Boss 10.0L ConceptEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 637.6 kw / 855.0 bhp, Torque: 1071.1 nm / 790.0 ft lbs
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2008 Ford Mustang BullittEngine: Aluminum V8 w/Ford Racing Cold Air Iinduction, Power: 234.9 kw / 315 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 4250 rpm
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GTEngine: V8, Power: 201.3 kw / 269.9 bhpN/A
2000 Ford Mustang Cobra REngine: Cas Iron, Triton V8, Power: 287.1 kw / 385.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 521.99 nm / 385 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4, the prototype that previews the upcoming 4 Series
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...