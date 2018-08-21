Ford Ranger Raptor to debut in Europe

Europe was not enjoying the full range of Ford performance vehicles until two or three years ago. The Blue Oval understood the potential of the European market and is now introducing more models on the Old Continent. The most recent addition will be the mighty Ford Ranger Raptor, the toughest and most high-performing version ever of Europe’s best-selling pick-up.





The first-ever Ranger Raptor will go on sale to thrill-seeking customers in Europe in mid-2019 powered by a Bi-turbo version of Ford’s 2.0?litre EcoBlue diesel engine that delivers 213PS and 500Nm of torque; and Ford’s new 10-speed automatic gearbox. This is supported by a unique Ford Performance chassis optimised for high-speed off-road driving and go-anywhere capability.





Raptor’s race-bred suspension has been specifically crafted to tackle fearsome terrain at high-speed while remaining in complete control and comfort. FOX shock absorbers with Position Sensitive Damping provide higher damping forces at extremes for unparalleled off-road capability, and lower damping forces in more moderate conditions for a smoother ride on-road.





The high performance dampers with 46.6mm pistons are supported by aluminium control arms, with protruding shock absorber towers at the front and a bespoke new coilover rear suspension arrangement featuring an integrated Watt’s linkage that allows the axle to move up and down with very little lateral movement. Braking is performed by twin-piston front callipers; 332mm by 32mm ventilated front discs; and 332mm by 24mm ventilated rear discs.





All-terrain BF Goodrich 285/70 R17 tyres have been specially developed for the Ranger Raptor, measuring 838mm in diameter and 285mm wide





Ford and Microsoft also today revealed that the new Ranger Raptor will feature in the new Forza Horizon 4 video racing game.













Tags: ford, ford ranger, ford ranger raptor, ford europe, 2019 ford ranger, ford raptor

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles