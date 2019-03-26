Ford Ranger gets new Black Appearance Package
26 March 2019
Recently facelifted, Ford Ranger is ready to have a strong start thanks to a new appearance package launched on the US market. Ford is introducing a new Black Appearance Package, helping buyers further customize their Ranger to match their unique personal style.
More than two-thirds of all-new Ranger pickups are leaving showrooms optioned with either the Sport Appearance Package that adds unique wheels and Magnetic Gray-painted accents, or the Chrome Appearance Package with bright chrome wheels and chrome body accents.
Available with any Ranger body color, the Black Appearance Package’s aggressive look will help the truck stand out on the beach or in the backcountry. Its standard features include:
Black-painted grille
Body-color bumpers
High-gloss black-painted 18-inch aluminum wheels with black center caps
Black running boards
Black spray-in bed liner
Black fender vent surround
Black mirrors
Black sill plate
Black bash plate on FX4 Off-Road Package
Black lower valance
The Ranger Black Appearance Package is available as an option for $1,995 and can be ordered at dealers now, with deliveries targeted to begin in early summer.
