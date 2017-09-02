Ford Ranger Black Edition - Only for Europe

Ford will unveil the exclusive new Ranger Black Edition during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the event which will kick off in 12 September. Europe’s No.1 selling pickup will be available in a special edition which will be produced in only 2,500 units.





The new Ford Ranger Black Edition is based on the Limited series and comes with de-chromed body painted in Absolute Black with a black finish for the radiator grille, alloy wheels, sports bar and exterior detailing. The special Ford Ranger Black Edition will be offered in Double Cab bodystyle only.





“Ranger customers appreciate the vehicle’s tough, go-anywhere capability and its rugged good looks, and we expect this attractive new limited series to be snapped up within weeks,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe.





According to Ford, the special Ranger edition will come with satelite navigation, front parking sensors and rear view camera, SYNC 3 multimedia system with 8 inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control. Customers will also get leather seat trim, and power-folding, heated door mirrors.

Source: Ford