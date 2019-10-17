Ford Puma UK pricing announced
17 October 2019 18:10:13
|Tweet
The new small SUV built by Ford in Romania is ready to reach the UK showrooms. Ford revealed full UK pricing for the stylish new Ford Puma, with high specification First Edition models to be exclusively offered for delivery from January, ahead of the full range becoming available to order early next year.
The Ford Puma Titanium, available from £20,845, features segment-first driver and passenger lumbar massage seats as standard, in addition to advanced wireless charging. The Ford Puma Titanium First Edition, available from £22,295, features comfort and safety technology packs including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel. Available with 1.0l EcoBoost Hybrid 125PS mHEV, the Puma Titanium also features exclusive exterior and interior details and finishes that complement the model’s seductive design.
Puma First Editions are also available in ST-Line X trims, adding sporty interior and exterior design cues and sports suspension, alloy pedals, full digital instrument cluster and LED headlamps. Starting from £25,195, ST-Line X First Edition includes Handsfree Power Tailgate, 18” alloy wheels and 10-speaker B&O Premium Audio, available with 1.0l EcoBoost Hybrid 125PS or 155 hp mHEV.
Puma ST-Line X First Edition Plus is available to order from £27,345 with 1.0l EcoBoost Hybrid 155PS, adding Panorama Roof and 19 inch alloy wheels.
Ford Puma UK pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Ford '40 GTEngine: All Aluminum, MOD V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs @ 3750 rpm
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2001 Ford 49 ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2007 Ford Airstream ConceptEngine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A
2004 Ford Bronco ConceptEngine: Ford Duratorq TDCi Turbodiesel Inline-4, Power: 132.7 kw / 178.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 330.82 nm / 244 ft lbs @ 1800 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Aston Martin DBX enters final testing
Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has ...
Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
Gadgets
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...