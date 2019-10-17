Ford Puma UK pricing announced

The new small SUV built by Ford in Romania is ready to reach the UK showrooms. Ford revealed full UK pricing for the stylish new Ford Puma, with high specification First Edition models to be exclusively offered for delivery from January, ahead of the full range becoming available to order early next year.





The Ford Puma Titanium, available from £20,845, features segment-first driver and passenger lumbar massage seats as standard, in addition to advanced wireless charging. The Ford Puma Titanium First Edition, available from £22,295, features comfort and safety technology packs including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel. Available with 1.0l EcoBoost Hybrid 125PS mHEV, the Puma Titanium also features exclusive exterior and interior details and finishes that complement the model’s seductive design.





Puma First Editions are also available in ST-Line X trims, adding sporty interior and exterior design cues and sports suspension, alloy pedals, full digital instrument cluster and LED headlamps. Starting from £25,195, ST-Line X First Edition includes Handsfree Power Tailgate, 18” alloy wheels and 10-speaker B&O Premium Audio, available with 1.0l EcoBoost Hybrid 125PS or 155 hp mHEV.





Puma ST-Line X First Edition Plus is available to order from £27,345 with 1.0l EcoBoost Hybrid 155PS, adding Panorama Roof and 19 inch alloy wheels.

















Tags: ford, ford puma, ford puma uk pricing, ford puma prices, ford puma titanium, ford puma first edition

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles