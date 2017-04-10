Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan unveiled
10 April 2017 17:09:16
|Tweet
Ford is a long time partner of the US police and now is the first to offer a hybrid vehicle for the law enforcement.
The industry’s first pursuit-rated hybrid police car, the all-new Ford Police Responder Hybrid Sedan, is part of a $4.5 billion Ford investment to make electric vehicles.
The new vehicle will be the first hybrid sedan with full pursuit capabilities. That means the car is certified by police agencies to be tough enough to handle police pursuits for longer periods at different speeds and over obstacles such as curbs and flooded intersections.
The Police Responder Hybrid Sedan uses an efficient Atkinson-cycle 2.0-liter engine with an electric motor fed by an advanced lithium-ion battery. The hybrid is calibrated for law enforcement’s unique duty cycle and will run in battery-only mode up to 60 mph. The car automatically switches to maximum performance – with the engine and battery working at peak acceleration levels – when needed.
The Police Responder Hybrid Sedan can be ordered this spring and will be delivered to police departments nationwide next summer.
This year, Ford also is testing a fleet of 20 Transit Connect hybrid taxi and van prototypes in demanding traffic conditions in New York and several other major U.S. cities.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Ford '40 GTEngine: All Aluminum, MOD V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 677.91 nm / 500 ft lbs @ 3750 rpm
2003 Ford 427 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 440.0 kw / 590 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 690.11 nm / 509 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2001 Ford 49 ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2007 Ford Airstream ConceptEngine: HySeries Drive Plug-In Hydrogen Hybrid Fuel CellN/AN/A
2004 Ford Bronco ConceptEngine: Ford Duratorq TDCi Turbodiesel Inline-4, Power: 132.7 kw / 178.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 330.82 nm / 244 ft lbs @ 1800 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Videos
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...