Ford Mustang55 special edition launched
25 July 2019 17:56:14
Ford is selling the most successful sportscar in the history: the Mustang. It is a real success in its segment on almost every market. Mustang earlier this year celebrated 55 years since its introduction on April 17, 1964, and in 2018 was the world’s best-selling sports coupe for the fourth consecutive year.
The new Mustang55 special edition – available in fastback and convertible body styles – delivers a unique twist on the Ford Mustang’s sleek and athletic styling with black, dissolve-effect stripes for the low-profile bonnet and lower body sides, and a black painted roof for fastback models that complements the gloss-black 19-inch alloy wheels. Shadow Black Mustang55 models feature silver stripes, and convertibles models feature a black cloth roof.
The upper and lower front grilles are finished in two-tone gloss black and Pillar Black with the upper grille incorporating a Pillar Black pony badge. Pillar Black 5.0 front wing badges also feature an exclusive Colorado Red execution for the decimal point. An optional Pillar Black raised boot-lid spoiler completes the bespoke exterior look.
Mustang55 models equipped with Ford’s six-speed manual gearbox feature a unique moulded gear-shift knob, while 10-speed automatic models feature a unique alloy metal gear-shift knob.
Standard comfort and convenience technologies include heated and cooled front seats, Ford’s sophisticated SYNC 3 connectivity system now with DAB+ radio, a premium 12-speaker B&O Sound System, and FordPass Connect on-board modem for enhanced connectivity and functions including Remote Start* for automatic models, Remote Door Lock Unlock and Vehicle Locator.
Leave a Comment
