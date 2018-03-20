Home » News » Ford » Ford Mustang Need for Green paint available

20 March 2018 09:24:15

Just in time for ST patrick Day, Ford launches a special color fot he current Mustang. A color that is linked to St Patrick Day. You guessed that right, its a green paint for the popular muscle car.

With spring just around the corner, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and rivers of green – everyone feels the need for green. Now, there is also the all-new Need for Green hue available on the 2019 Mustang.

Need for Green is dynamic, bold and modern, and further adds to the 2019 Mustang lineup’s personalization offerings and furthers Mustang’s ability to highlight self-expression.
“This is a color Mustang fans will celebrate because of its confident and youthful attitude,” said Barbara Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “Need for Green is vibrant and jumps out at you, giving Mustang owners a look that definitely stands out in a crowd.”

Need for Green will be available this summer across the 2019 Mustang lineup. 



