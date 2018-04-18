Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
18 April 2018 10:37:51
|Tweet
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 cars, according to IHS Markit.
“The world is falling in love with Mustang. Mustang represents the best of American design, performance and freedom, with an unmistakable personality that’s appeals – regardless of your post code”, said Erich Merkle, Ford sales analyst.
According to Ford, 81,866 units were sold in the United States, the place where Mustang is born. Ford Sold 13,100 Mustangs in Europe last year and managed to outsold the Porsche 911 in 13 European markets. The leading five European markets for Mustang sales in 2017 were Germany (5,742), the U.K. (2,211), France (942), Belgium (900), and Sweden (512).
In China, Ford sold 7,125 Mustangs. Since global exports began in 2015, Ford sold 418,000 Mustangs around the world and the most popular configuration is the GT version with the 5.0 liter V8 engine.
This year, Ford has made un update for the Mustang. The V8 engine is more powerfull, while the 2.3 liter EcoBoost has less horsepower in order to meet the strict regulations. Another important update is the 10-speed automatic gearbox.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the new BMW M2 Competition - it packs 410 horsepower and does not to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
Land Rover celebrates 70 years anniversary
-
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
2019 Honda Odyssey US pricing announced
Volkswagen first quarter sales reach record levels
Related Specs
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 610.12 nm / 450.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2000 Ford Saleen Mustang S-281Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 555.89 nm / 410.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2000 Ford F150 SVT LightningEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.0 bhp @ 4750 rpm, Torque: 596.6 nm / 440.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2006 Ford F250 Super Cheif ConceptEngine: Tri-Fuel V10, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 4250 rpm, Torque: 576.22 nm / 425 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen T-Roc by ABT Sportsline: more horsepower and bigger wheels
Volkswagen T-Roc is the smalles SUV that you can find in the German car manufacturer portfolio. But this is not a problem for the tuners. Recently, the ...
Volkswagen T-Roc is the smalles SUV that you can find in the German car manufacturer portfolio. But this is not a problem for the tuners. Recently, the ...
Future Cars
Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Market News
Skoda first quarter sales reached record number
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
The famous Opel GT turns 50
In 2018, Opel is celebrating 50 years of Opel GT sports model. The anniversary of the Opel GT’s birth begins in May at the “Bodensee-Klassik” fair ...
In 2018, Opel is celebrating 50 years of Opel GT sports model. The anniversary of the Opel GT’s birth begins in May at the “Bodensee-Klassik” fair ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...