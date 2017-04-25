Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016

Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that Mustang should be global model and started selling the model outside US.





Three years later, Mustang is once again the world’s best-selling sports car with more than 150,000 Mustangs sold, according to IHS Market new vehicle registration data. Overall global sales increased 6 percent over 2015, fueled by international market growth up 101 percent with almost 45,000 Mustang vehicles sold outside the United States.





Mustang’s ascension to best-selling sports car in the world in 2016 was driven largely by continued global rollout that saw big sales gains in Germany and China, as well as the car’s introduction to smaller nations such as New Caledonia, Gibraltar and Bonaire. Since launching in China in 2015, Mustang has become the best-selling sports car in the world’s biggest auto market. Sales in 2016 were up 74 percent over 2015, according to HIS Markit new vehicle registrations.





Ford’s data shows more than 395,000 sixth-generation Mustangs have been produced at Flat Rock Assembly Plant since 2015 and of that, 98,000 have been shipped to customers outside of the United States. From 2015 to 2016, Ford doubled the percentage of exports to 17.5 percent and the company expects export growth to continue, reaching 30 percent for the 2017 Mustang.





Ford Mustang has been the best-selling sports car in the United States over the last 50 years.









