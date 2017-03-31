Ford Mustang engine start button beats like a heart

Ford announced today that the ignition button in the new 2018 Ford Mustang is pulsing red same beat as a resting pony. We would like to announce Ford that Mini had this gimmick on the Mini since three years already.





Even so, we have to let Ford think it has invented the wheel. The Blue Oval says that among many updates on the new Mustang, the start button pulses red when the door is unlocked and until the engine is started – giving the Mustang a heartbeat of sorts. At a rate of 30 beats per minute, the start button mirrors the resting heart rate of a pony.





On the backlit button, the words “Engine,” “Start” and “Stop” glow red. The button is encased in an aluminum ring. It is positioned on the lower driver’s side of the center stack below the audio system and climate controls.





The new ignition button is one of many changes customers will see when the 2018 Mustang reaches showrooms this fall. Other highlights include a 12-inch all-digital, customizable instrument cluster, an available all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, and a redesigned front and rear end that give Mustang a leaner, more athletic appearance.













Tags: ford mustang, new ford mustang, ford mustang facelift, ford mustang start button

Posted in Ford, Various News